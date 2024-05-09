Consumerism rules: It’s visible in creams, dreams and vanity mirrors

India’s growing consumption economy hides a worry: the changing dynamics of parenting in conflict with how the attitudes and behaviours of younger generations are shaped. Indian parents are in uncharted territory, with children online and inundated with consumerist ideals. This shift not only threatens parenting as we know it, but also makes it harder to foster healthy developmental pathways for the next generation. So, for a nation that boasts of its ‘demographic dividend’ as a strength, how much consumption is good for us?