Consumers are losers in spat between ride aggregators and Karnataka govt

Regardless of who wins the ongoing legal spat between the Karnataka government and ride aggregator platforms Ola, Uber and Rapido, it is clear that the consumer will end up the loser.
Consider this: if the government wins its case and autorickshaws are pulled from the ride-hailing platforms, consumers lose out on the convenience of on-demand service and doorstep pick-up, besides being dependent on the skills of persuasion in order to get an auto to take them to their destination, as well as their negotiating skills to strike a deal on the fare since the official fare metre was typically only an ornamental presence in autorickshaws and not actually used.
On the other hand, if the aggregators manage to win their case, the services will be back but the unregulated “convenience" fee charged by the platforms over and above the fares — which were also different from that approved by the transport authority — will also continue. Either way, the consumer loses.
Ironically, both sides have claimed that they are fighting for the consumer. The Karnataka government’s crackdown was prompted by a media storm over the “excessive" fares charged for autorickshaw rides by these platforms. Media reports had pointed out that while the minimum fare fixed by the state’s transport department was ₹30 for the first two kilometres and ₹15 per kilometre subsequently, but the platforms were charging ₹100 or more for short rides of under 2 kilometres.
The government then issued notices to the ride-hailing apps ordering them to stop offering autorickshaw rides on their platforms, since they were not licensed to do so in the first place! The state’s transport department, in the notice, pointed out that the ride aggregators had been granted licences under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, to run taxis.
“Taxis means a motor cab having a seating capacity not exceeding six passengers, excluding the driver," the notice pointed out, while asking the platforms to yank autorickshaw services within three days. Failure to comply would attract fines — on the platforms and not the autorickshaws — of ₹5,000 per vehicle per violation. It also asked the aggregators to apply for a separate licence to offer three-wheeler services.
The aggregators, who rushed to the High Court for relief, have argued that consumers will be hurt if they are forced to take autorickshaws off their platforms. They have also argued that under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, they could aggregate any form of public transport vehicle. In fact, the relevant clause in MVAG 2020 does say, “The vehicles that may be integrated by the Aggregator shall include all motor vehicles under the Act and e-rickshaw."
The dispute, though, is about more than mere bureaucratic hair-splitting over how many wheels a taxi has or how many passengers it can seat. At its heart lies the disruption of “business as usual" brought about by the technology-led aggregator platforms — as well as the consequences for consumers and the authorities of allowing them untrammelled rein to operate.
The reason that governments — around the country and even around the world, not just in Karnataka — have tended to support meter taxi operators against the platforms is that cab licences offered not only a good source of revenue, but also opportunities for providing patronage and extracting rent. The supply of these licences was strictly controlled, and the artificially created shortage not only developed an unofficial black market, but also provided an assured market for their services and pricing power to the holders of these licences.
On the other hand, without the counter-balance and option provided by metered cab operators, the platforms would have had complete control over pricing — which would not have ended in the consumer’s favour.
The Karnataka High Court, in the instant case, has ordered the government to desist from implementing the ban on platform autorickshaws till it decides the case. But it has also ordered the platforms to stick to the state-decreed fares, and put a cap of 10 per cent of the base fare on the “convenience fee" charged by the platforms. If media reports are to be believed, neither side is happy with this Solomonic judgement.
A solution is needed which is fair to all stakeholders — particularly the consumers, who are the ones footing the bill.
