Consumers can look forward to an era of data privacy4 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Consumer centric data practices are set to enhance confidence in India’s digital environment
Our country’s Digital India mission prompts concerns around privacy and data security. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, that was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, aims to address these pressing issues and it will significantly impact the lives of consumers. While the law is still to go into force, its enactment after likely Rajya Sabha clearance will mark a significant development in the decade-long journey of establishing a data protection regime for India. The version of the Bill that found passage, as per government reports, is understood to be a result of over 20,000 consultations, and it aims to protect personal data, uphold privacy, promote fairness and transparency, and safeguard individual rights.