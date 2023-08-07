Consumers can look forward to an era of data privacy

While the Bill poses a few implementation challenges for successful application in rural parts, it could have a significant impact on people’s lives once everyone realizes the importance of safeguarding one’s personal data. Remember, at one time scepticism was expressed over our digital transformation of rural India by means of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the deployment of e-governance. India is now the world leader in such online bank transactions done with phones. Privacy protection would add a valuable dimension to our digital success story. Once in force, the law can serve as a powerful tool to foster digital empowerment and inclusivity throughout the country. For this, consumers from all age group, be it children, youth, middle-agers or senior citizens, should be sensitized to key facets of the Bill that would help them guard their newly enforceable rights. Awareness generation endeavours must span all socio-economic segments of rural as well as urban India, thereby ensuring that the law makes a comprehensive impact.