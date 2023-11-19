Containing China's technology ecosystem will remain a US policy priority
Xi’s willingness to explore re-engagement with the US is partly the result of chip export controls and other sanctions which have rendered China disadvantageous in a market where time-to-market matters.
The most significant achievement of last week’s meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping was that it took place. Xi agreed to crack down on fentanyl exports and resume military communication channels. There was some agreement on working together on managing risks from artificial intelligence. It took six months of ground work by cabinet-level officials and four hours of direct talks between the two leaders to agree on these limited points.