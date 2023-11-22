Content creators, small and big, should brace for worsening headwinds
Summary
- Content may be ‘king’ but its producers are being left at the raw end of a bargaining power shift. The occassional sleeper hit is inevitable, but given the monetization challenges, it will take a brave person to commit capital to independant films.
Security Analysis 101 rarely makes room for Michael Porter’s Five Forces model. As Porter is a business management guru, it is generally included in B-school strategy courses, which finance bros often sleep through. However, understanding an industry structure and likely changes therein is a critical building block for fundamental analysis. Any model has its shortcomings, but if one judges them by the yardstick of what is ‘simple yet comprehensive,’ Five Forces would be one of the best models around.