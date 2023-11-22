Content creators, small and big, should brace for worsening headwinds

After growing a massive 52% in 2021, Netflix’s content acquisition spends declined by 11% in 2022 and Bernstein Research estimates that it will shrink by an equal amount in 2023. Content investment trends at Netflix are symbolic of what is happening in the OTT space at large, and what is happening at the head office generally gets replicated at regional outposts as well. This means that OTT platforms are likely to be tight-fisted while spending their content dollars and may focus on big banner and tent-pole shows to keep audiences engaged. Bernstein Research finds that 87% of the time spent on OTT platforms by subscribers is restricted to the ‘Top 10’ movies and shows. This again does not augur well for content producers in general, especially not for small and independent ones.