Missing link: Efficient contract enforcement will brighten India’s prospects
We must regain reform momentum on assuring everyone access to reliable mechanisms for the resolution of commercial disputes. Legal certainty is as vital as tariff certainty. India’s judiciary, executive and legislature should work together to do what’s needed.
Globally, efficient contract enforcement is a prerequisite for economic competitiveness. In India’s case, conservative estimates suggest that legal uncertainty and procedural delays impose a direct cost of 1.5-2% of GDP each year. But the deeper wound comes from the opportunity cost—estimated to be two to three times greater—related to deferred investments. This acts as a hidden tax on enterprises.