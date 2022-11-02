Control the fallout of the price we pay for price controls

What can governments do? The state can publicize the good they have been doing. For example, the government of Tamil Nadu recently began implementing its Ennum Ezhuthum scheme, with the help of the economist Karthik Muralidharan and his team, to bridge learning gaps caused by the pandemic. The results of it have been encouraging. After implementing a biometric authentication system, the state has also lowered leakages from the public distribution system. There is also work being carried out on a massive scale to stop city roads from getting flooded during rains. If the outcome is good, which perhaps people do not expect at present, then the public would surely be impressed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}