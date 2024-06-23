Cooperative federalism may help India bridge its climate adaptation deficit
Summary
- Effective climate action requires developing a national awareness and action plan, involving experts, and incentivizing the private sector to create frugal and local solutions. The 16th Finance Commission should make this a priority: a comprehensive plan backed by resources at all levels.
India has seen several transformative innovations in recent years. The development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), particularly the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, has made lives easier and worked in favour of the cause of financial inclusion.