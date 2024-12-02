CoP cop-out: Fossil fuel still has a global advantage
Summary
- The Baku summit on climate change had a depressing end. We’re left in a situation where fossil fuel reliance is less likely to go down, unless rich countries do what’s required to help poor countries adopt clean energy and decarbonize their economies.
You can regard the depressing denouement of the CoP-29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, as a sort of diplomatic echo of the US election result three weeks earlier. In the US, progressives found themselves blocked by a coalition of traditional Republicans and a faction of working class and non-Caucasian supporters whom they’d regarded, perhaps naively, as their natural allies.