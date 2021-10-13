CoP-26: We must shift gear from climate intention to actual action

This is a tall order. But there is reason to believe the world can fulfill it. Recent virtual sessions of the subsidiary bodies of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change were encouraging. Delegates engaged effectively on a wide range of crucial topics, and, while agreement on several key issues remained out of reach, progress was made. One key lesson of those discussions was that, to move the agenda forward, political guidance is essential. This message was put across forcefully at the ministerial meeting recently convened by the CoP-26 president designate, Alok Sharma. Ministers and high-level representatives from countries in all key negotiating groups were in attendance.