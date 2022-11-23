CoP-27 has thrown up plenty of opportunities for Indian industry

CoP-27 has thrown up plenty of opportunities for Indian industry5 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 11:49 PM IST
Various agreements at Sharm el-Sheikh will enlarge the space for our industries to play a significant role in climate action
Various agreements at Sharm el-Sheikh will enlarge the space for our industries to play a significant role in climate action
Negotiations at CoP-27 this year were under the shadow of an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape that is causing global energy worries, and the summit concluded on Sunday, more than a day later than planned, with a breakthrough decision on establishing a loss- and-damage fund that will be operationalized by CoP-28 in 2023. This was important for developing countries, which made strong appeals at CoP-27 to compensate countries that are most vulnerable to climate-related disasters but have contributed little to the climate crisis. Along with deliberations on setting a “new collective quantified goal on climate finance" in 2024, taking into account the needs and priorities of developing countries, a key outcome was that negotiators managed to avoid backsliding from commitments made at CoP-26. Parties and non-state actors re-committed themselves to pursue efforts that would cap the global temperature rise at 1.5° Celsius above the pre-industrial level.