CoP-28 diary: We must learn to distinguish signal from noise at climate summits
A noisy parallel track of panel discussions and pledges has arisen at CoPs over the years but we should stay focused on the real deliverables to avert catastrophic outcomes for the planet.
After over 20 years dedicated to the business of climate change and following CoPs, I am often asked about expectations of these meetings—the latest of which is underway in Dubai. It is difficult to give a single answer to the question because the CoPs appear to have changed. There are multiple agendas on the table these days.