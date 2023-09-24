CoP-28 is beset with problems even before it has begun4 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Backtracking and burden shifting by rich countries have already hinted of what to expect in Dubai
Even before the glow from New Delhi’s G20 success could fade comes another meeting of world leaders in the neighbourhood. Will it be any different or will there be the usual photo-ops, predictable episodes of finger-pointing and insincere promises? Dubai is hosting the 23rd United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will include the 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP-28), from 30 November to 12 December. Predictably, at the meeting, vows will be made and broken, global corporations will send spin doctors to slow down the decarbonization process and advanced nations will use subterfuge to dodge the payment of reparations for their past misdeeds.