Opinion
CoP-28 is turning into a trade show and it is not necessarily a bad thing
Summary
- For a long time, global capital under-estimated both the threat and opportunity of an energy transition, but business self-interest is finally converging with what’s best for the planet.
There’s a common lament across the halls of Expo City Dubai, the 1,000-acre venue of CoP-28, the climate huddle: This event feels more like a slick trade show than an environmental summit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more