CoP-28 is turning into a trade show and it is not necessarily a bad thing

Climate activism, meet capitalism. You two should get to know each other better: Since the industrial revolution, our civilization has been built around fossil fuels. Fixing the resultant emissions is like digging out the foundations of the global economy and resetting them on a new, cleaner footing. It’s a stroke of luck that we now have most of the technologies needed to achieve this objective at a lower cost than the carbon-intensive alternative. Building that new economy will need one of the biggest splurges of peace-time investment the world has ever seen.