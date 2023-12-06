CoP-28: Let local climate actions outdo our global commitments
Summary
- India needs to take greater control of its domestic vulnerabilities—especially when it comes to its energy mix and health sector—even as it keeps pushing hard for climate justice internationally.
Discussions at CoP-28 in Dubai have reached a crescendo with the world witnessing its highest temperatures ever, the paradox of having an oil magnate holding the presidency of CoP-28 and with the developed world still far from fulfilling its responsibilities and commitments—be it on mitigation support, adaptation finance or Loss and Damage funding. And yet, there seem to be many pressures on the developing world, with India often in the cross-hairs, to assume leadership on climate actions. In the first week of CoP-28 events, India has been called out for refraining from signing the Pledge on tripling renewable energy capacities by 2030 and doubling energy efficiency, as also the Declaration on Climate and Health.