CoP-28: Let local climate actions outdo our global commitments

The challenge, in the case of the former, is not the renewable energy (RE) and energy efficiency (EE) pledges, but an underlying commitment to a phase-down of unabated coal power, in particular ending “continued investment in unabated new coal-fired power plants." India has ambitious plans to enhance its coal production capacity from 777 million tonnes in 2021-22 to over 1 billion tonnes in 2023-24. With 75% of its electricity coming from coal thermal plants, amounting to over 200GW in May 2023, India needs to evaluate its options on energy security. Its RE capacity stood at about 125GW (net of hydro). Thus, while India is committed to more than tripling its RE capacity by 2030 with a target of 450GW, most of this capacity addition really caters to incremental electricity demand for powering an 8% rate of economic growth. In other words, India cannot recognize a phase-down of coal power production, in absolute terms, in the same document that we commit to enhanced RE and EE targets, unless we vastly increase our feedstock dependence on volatile international markets for lower-carbon gas (think of the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas conflict) in the interim, or have adequate cutting-edge technologies and financial support to aim for much higher growth in renewables.

