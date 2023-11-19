CoP-28 must focus on the climate-fuelled health crisis
Summary
- Climate-related deaths and illnesses need to be arrested and time is running out to act decisively. Greenhouse gas emissions need to be scaled down sooner than current plans enable.
Our dependence on fossil fuels is damaging our health and pushing temperatures to record levels. The interlinked climate calamities of the past few years—extreme weather events, food insecurity, water scarcity, and worsening air pollution—are a direct result of greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions. But the adverse effects we are experiencing today could be just a preview of the catastrophes that await us.