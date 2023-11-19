CoP-28 must focus on the climate-fuelled health crisis

With many countries and companies backtracking on climate commitments, the world is moving in the wrong direction. At the current rate of GHG emissions, we are heading for a global temperature increase of nearly 3° Celsius by 2100, far above the 1.5°C target established by the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The consequences could be catastrophic. Even with a global mean temperature increase of just under 2°C, annual heat-related deaths are projected to increase by 370% by mid-century. The most vulnerable groups, the elderly and children, are now exposed to twice as many heatwave days as they were 30 years ago. And with heatwaves becoming increasingly frequent, the number of people suffering from moderate or severe food insecurity could increase by roughly 525 million by mid-century