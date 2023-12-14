CoP-28's outcome should be celebrated for its big ‘no excuses’ call to action
Summary
- The UN summit’s collective resolve on fighting climate change has raised expectations of actual deeds to go with lofty words. The long journey towards CoP-28 agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels leaves no excuses to not to do what must be done.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change finished its 28th session (CoP-28) later than scheduled, but creating a strong hope that the world would have a better chance of mitigating the climate impact of human-induced emissions of greenhouse gases. There were many announcements made in the two weeks of the Conference. The Global Climate Action Portal tracked over 170 of them, more than double the count of CoP-27. But the biggest and most fought-for breakthrough came in the last hours of the Global Stocktake, wherein the Conference agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels." Starting with a position, as articulated by the CoP-28 President, that there is “no science" asking for a phase-out of fossil fuels to limit global warming to 1.5° Celsius above pre- industrial levels, it was a long journey towards a conclusion that calls for global efforts to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems “in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science."