CoP-28's outcome should be celebrated for its big ‘no excuses’ call to action

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change finished its 28th session (CoP-28) later than scheduled, but creating a strong hope that the world would have a better chance of mitigating the climate impact of human-induced emissions of greenhouse gases. There were many announcements made in the two weeks of the Conference. The Global Climate Action Portal tracked over 170 of them, more than double the count of CoP-27. But the biggest and most fought-for breakthrough came in the last hours of the Global Stocktake, wherein the Conference agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels." Starting with a position, as articulated by the CoP-28 President, that there is “no science" asking for a phase-out of fossil fuels to limit global warming to 1.5° Celsius above pre- industrial levels, it was a long journey towards a conclusion that calls for global efforts to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems “in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science."

With this, a year of climate related trepidation comes to an end—with an outcome that needs to be celebrated for its comprehensive inclusivity of actors, its commitment to action on mitigation and also adaptation, the pledging of finances towards the Loss and Damage Fund in particular, signalling ownership of responsibility, and many other wins. Most importantly, the outcome needs to be celebrated for aligning governments and industry, and indeed all other stakeholders, towards an agenda that taken in isolation could topple governments and destabilize industrial giants—transitioning away from fossil fuels. Yes, this is less than a call for phasing out fossil fuels. But when it is analysed in the context of science, which not only emphasizes the end goal of net zero but also the pathway to reach there, and of the ratcheting mechanism in the 2015 Paris Agreement, and of various pledges made at CoP-28 on different aspects of the mitigation challenge—from tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency to reducing cooling-related emissions by 68% and achieving near-zero upstream methane emissions—then there is indeed cause for celebration of a collective resolve.

Yet, with this outcome also comes the expectation of a ‘no-excuses’ demonstration of action. No excuses in terms of differentiating between coal and other fossil energy forms; while coal has higher emissions, a just transition away requires developed countries to take early action on mitigation and provide pathways for developing countries. No excuses for governments that must take the necessary regulatory action to ensure a level playing field across every sector. No excuses for not defining and implementing a long-term transition strategy that would provide policy certainty, so that industry and society at large can count on stable plans. It was telling that while developing country governments were protesting the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism as a trade barrier, industry representatives from the same countries, including India, were welcoming of the move. No excuses for consumers to continue their inefficient and unsustainable consumption choices and lifestyles.

In addition to the above, India has a few more years to define and implement its own transition strategy, with its net zero commitment made for the year 2070—two decades after the CoP-26 global target. However, the country would be frittering away this opportunity for a safer landing if it uses this leeway to merely enhance its coal production, while it is a leader in utility-scale renewable energy and developing hydrogen and bio-based options. The flexibility assured by this extra time must also squarely focus on finding “just, orderly and equitable" development transition paths for the millions of Indians who are at the cusp of energy poverty, as also those who still do not have access to modern forms of energy. This would require a clear strategy for finding energy technologies and solutions that would securely meet the energy needs of India’s poorest, apart from identifying business models that would sustain them and the larger energy choices that would ensure they are not further impoverished to feed the growing energy needs of the richer segments of our population—for example, through unregulated growth in demand for biofuels. We may also need to re-evaluate programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to make it more inclusive of alternative options, such as electric cooking stoves or other forms of biomass based solutions.

That any large-scale transition will have unintended social consequences is almost a given. The response necessitated by the covid pandemic, for example, pushed several of India’s development parameters back by a few years, perhaps even decades. This experience holds several lessons for conducting thought experiments on the higher-order impacts of each transition path that we embark upon. Putting reparatory measures in place to deal with such consequences will need deliberative capacity and also opportunity building—actions to be premised on a reasonably well-defined transition strategy with a clear understanding of the flexibilities that need to be built in for various uncertainties. The skill-building efforts that are being put in place in India hold great promise, but may need better alignment with both current and emerging needs.