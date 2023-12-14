CoP-28's outcome should be celebrated for its big ‘no excuses’ call to action

In addition to the above, India has a few more years to define and implement its own transition strategy, with its net zero commitment made for the year 2070—two decades after the CoP-26 global target. However, the country would be frittering away this opportunity for a safer landing if it uses this leeway to merely enhance its coal production, while it is a leader in utility-scale renewable energy and developing hydrogen and bio-based options. The flexibility assured by this extra time must also squarely focus on finding “just, orderly and equitable" development transition paths for the millions of Indians who are at the cusp of energy poverty, as also those who still do not have access to modern forms of energy. This would require a clear strategy for finding energy technologies and solutions that would securely meet the energy needs of India’s poorest, apart from identifying business models that would sustain them and the larger energy choices that would ensure they are not further impoverished to feed the growing energy needs of the richer segments of our population—for example, through unregulated growth in demand for biofuels. We may also need to re-evaluate programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to make it more inclusive of alternative options, such as electric cooking stoves or other forms of biomass based solutions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}