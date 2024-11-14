Opinion
India must aim for an efficient carbon market from the word go
Summary
- India needs a smooth transition from aiming for energy efficiency to emission reduction under a market mechanism. Companies should be assured of transparent target setting, credible accreditation and verification, adequate redressal devices and space for course corrections.
India’s economy is projected to grow dramatically over the next few decades. In nominal terms, it may double in size by 2030. This is exciting, but it comes with a significant risk.
