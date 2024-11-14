CoP-29: Prospects of a climate breakthrough look extremely bleak
Summary
- With major countries accounting for a large portion of the global carbon footprint absent from the summit in Baku, talks hold little weight. But the real problem is politics and the sustained coddling of the fossil fuel industry by political leaders.
Has there ever been a grimmer backdrop to the world’s most concerted attempt to avert global warming? CoP-29, the annual conference for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is happening in Baku, Azerbaijan, one of the birthplaces of the modern oil industry and (according to civil liberties group Freedom House) among the most oppressive societies on the planet.