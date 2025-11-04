As UN climate talks approach, it’s innovation that we should bet on for an energy transition
While CoP-30 at Belém will have another round of global climate deliberations, it’s the world’s innovators—public and private—we must rely on to rewrite the script. Already, clean energy has run ahead of forecasts and we can expect more leaps of technology to help decarbonize economies.
The latest round of the UN conference on climate change will begin later this month in the Brazilian city of Belém. The rest of the world has to push ahead with the task of dealing with the crisis even as the US has defected from its previous international commitments.