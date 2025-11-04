This Schumpeterian paradigm is important in the context of climate policy as well. Just as automobiles displaced the horse-drawn carriage or smart phones displaced feature phones, energy systems can also change. However, just as in the case of personal mobility or communications, incumbents are often too invested in the older way of doing things to take advantage of new technological possibilities. It is new firms—Ford Motor Company or Apple Computer—that grab the opportunity. We could see something similar in the ongoing energy transition as well, though it is too early to reach any definitive conclusion.