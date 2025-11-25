Climate catastrophe won’t wait for world leaders to agree—companies must act now in their own interest
The UN climate summit in Brazil was a let down, proving that summitry cannot move at the speed that the climate crisis needs. Business must not wait for grand global consensus. Instead, companies must act to secure supply chains, acquire resilience and keep carbon emissions down.
This year’s United Nations climate summit in Belém, Brazil, ended last week. Countries made promises on paper and avoided hard decisions. Having gathered nearly 200 nations to chart out climate action, CoP-30 produced a ‘Belém Political Package’ that deferred questions rather than answer them. We should not pretend that this is progress.