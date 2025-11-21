Climate kookiness: There’s a whole industry that wants to dim the sun and it’s terrifying
Lara Williams 6 min read 21 Nov 2025, 02:03 pm IST
As climate action stalls and extreme heat accelerates, a once-fringe idea is attracting billions and powerful backers: blocking the sun. Tech billionaires, startups and rogue actors may soon attempt to cool the planet—long before the world agrees on its risks. Should we be terrified?
Solar geoengineering, a bunch of techniques that aim to mask some effects of climate change by blocking sunlight, isn’t on the agenda for this month’s COP30. It ought to be. A record-breaking funding round for companies doing this stuff shows people are getting serious about trying to artificially cool the planet. That’s terrifying, especially when these businesses are largely unregulated.
