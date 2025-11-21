To work, the technology would also need to remain absolutely stable for potentially hundreds of years. Can any private company promise that in the face of economic downturns, wars, pandemics, sanctions and any other shocks that may come our way? In a free market, businesses don’t tend to survive forever. The average lifespan of a US S&P 500 company is 15 years, down from 67 eight decades ago. That’s proof of a ferociously innovative country. It’s also a blink of an eye when you’re messing with nature.