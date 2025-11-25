Mint Quick Edit | Regardless of climate talks, India should push ahead with its carbon market
Summary
The UN climate summit in Brazil got almost nowhere, even as we’re set to blow past 1.5°C of global warming this decade. It’s a classic ‘tragedy of the commons’—which is also why carbon markets may hold the key to climate action.
Climate change could be described as a “tragedy of the commons." That is, one where a shared resource, such as the planet’s atmosphere, gets degraded because everyone has an incentive to put immediate self-interest above what’s good for all.
