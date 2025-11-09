COP30 must turn climate talk into measurable action—Here's why failure is not an option, especially for India
At the COP30 summit in Brazil, India has an opportunity to prove that a developing nation can champion climate adaptation not as a burden of climate injustice but as an investment in shared prosperity. Measurable action is needed for the vulnerable millions not just in India, but across the planet.
As the annual UN climate conference starts in Belém, located in the Brazilian Amazon, the debate has shifted from promises to action. The true measure of success at CoP-30 will not be new targets or revised goals, but whether the world can finally deliver on adaptation by helping nations and communities prepare for climate impacts that are already quite evident.