Stop bemoaning this year’s COP outcome: The real let-down is a crisis of national-level leadership
UN climate talks gave the world little to cheer, but focusing on its failure distracts us from the real problem—the weak will to act displayed by leaders of the world’s most powerful countries. Thankfully, ordinary citizens are doing their bit.
Another climate conference, another failed climate conference. That’s the sense you might get from the anguished statements that emerged from the close of CoP-30 in Belém, Brazil. Hopes that the final communiqué would incorporate a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels were dashed. A planned $125 billion fund for forest protection ended up with just $6 billion or so committed.