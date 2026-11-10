Energy security: The world needs a better way than doubling down on fossil fuels or trading one dependency for another

Every war that threatens energy supplies exposes the price of depending on fossil fuels. And the immediate response is to secure more of them. Governments scramble for alternative suppliers, replenish strategic reserves and protect supply routes.
Economies cannot wait for a transition to resolve an immediate crisis, but this response perpetuates the vulnerability that made it costly. At the annual climate summit in Türkiye’s Antalya that is currently underway, can energy security become a reason to hasten the transition rather than an excuse to postpone it?