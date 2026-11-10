Energy security: The world needs a better way than doubling down on fossil fuels or trading one dependency for another

Every war that threatens energy supplies exposes the price of depending on fossil fuels. And the immediate response is to secure more of them. Governments scramble for alternative suppliers, replenish strategic reserves and protect supply routes.
Every war that threatens energy supplies exposes the price of depending on fossil fuels. And the immediate response is to secure more of them. Governments scramble for alternative suppliers, replenish strategic reserves and protect supply routes.
Economies cannot wait for a transition to resolve an immediate crisis, but this response perpetuates the vulnerability that made it costly. At the annual climate summit in Türkiye’s Antalya that is currently underway, can energy security become a reason to hasten the transition rather than an excuse to postpone it?
Economies cannot wait for a transition to resolve an immediate crisis, but this response perpetuates the vulnerability that made it costly. At the annual climate summit in Türkiye’s Antalya that is currently underway, can energy security become a reason to hasten the transition rather than an excuse to postpone it?
Europe’s response to the Ukraine war shows the limits of diversification. The European Union reduced Russia’s share of its gas imports from 45% in 2021 to 12% in 2025, but much of the replacement came from other suppliers and expanded infrastructure. Dependence on one supplier fell but reliance on imported fuel did not.
For Asia, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran war again expose the vulnerability.
Around 20 million barrels of crude a day passed through the waterway in 2025, accounting for a quarter of the global seaborne oil trade. Of it, 80% was destined for Asia. Diversifying suppliers cannot protect an economy from a disruption that pushes up prices across the global market.
The energy transition will also not end geopolitical competition. It will merely change what countries compete over. Control of critical-mineral processing, battery materials and clean-energy technologies is becoming as strategically important as access to oil and gas.
The International Energy Agency says China dominates processing of most of the refined supply of key energy minerals, while Indonesia leads in nickel. Building alternative supply chains is essential but expensive. Capital costs for refining projects outside dominant suppliers can be 20% to more than 150% higher. The transition is, therefore, also a contest over industrial capacity, technology and access.
The money involved makes this a defining economic shift. BloombergNEF estimates global energy-transition investment reached a record $2.3 trillion in 2025 led by electrified transport, renewable energy and power grids. Yet, growth slowed to 8% from 27% in 2021.
Investment and manufacturing capacity also remain unevenly distributed.
India shows what is at stake. Its dependence on imported crude has remained around 88%, leaving it exposed to global price shocks despite diversifying suppliers. Renewables have begun to reduce that exposure. The International Energy Agency’s latest assessment says renewable power capacity crossed 300 gigawatts in the first quarter of 2026, almost quadrupling in a decade.
More consequentially, solar, wind and bioenergy reduced cumulative spending on coal and natural-gas imports by more than $100 billion between 2011 and 2025. Without renewable capacity added since 2010, coal imports in 2025 would have been around 110 million tonnes higher. Clean energy is already delivering an economic-security dividend.
But success in electricity should not be mistaken for energy independence. Renewables supplied about a quarter of India’s electricity in 2025, while oil remains central to transport and industry. Dependence on gas imports is projected to rise from 52% in 2024 to around 71% by 2030.
India must, therefore, extend electrification beyond power generation and address constraints in grids, storage and distribution finances. BloombergNEF estimates India attracted $72 billion in energy-transition investment in 2025, but wind and solar alone will require $123-163 billion through 2030. That gap reflects the infrastructure India must build to reduce fuel-import exposure.
No country can meet this challenge through self-sufficiency in every mineral, component and technology. Global and bilateral cooperation must diversify processing and manufacturing, enable technology transfer and expand recycling. It must also make finance more affordable.
Developing economies face higher borrowing costs. If access to capital and technology remains unequal, the transition will be slower and more expensive, when reducing fossil-fuel dependence could deliver the greatest strategic benefit.
The 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge of this year’s summit, which seeks to raise electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035, offers a practical test. Electrification needs more than renewable capacity.
It requires modern grids, storage, system flexibility and finance that developing countries are able to afford. The summit must turn this recognition into partnerships and investment, not another ambition left to national budgets.
Wars may continue to disrupt energy markets, and governments will protect their immediate interests. But a world that responds to every fossil-fuel shock by securing more oil and gas is condemned to repeat the same vulnerability. The real measure of energy security is not how successfully a country secures its next shipment, but how progressively it reduces the need for one. The Türkiye summit has an opportunity to make that a shared strategic objective.
The author is an independent journalist based in Delhi. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @soumya.scurve.