Copyright theft by AI? Don’t confuse creativity with dissemination
It’s the unauthorized distribution of a work that amounts to copyright infringement, not its mere creation. We need a legal framework that rewards creativity without restricting access to GenAI tools.
Voltaire and William Ralph Inge may have differed on whether originality was nothing but undetected plagiarism or judicious imitation. Tarantino openly proclaimed that he steals from every movie he has seen, while David Bowie had famously remarked that he only studied art he could steal from.