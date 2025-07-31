Copyright theft by AI? Don’t confuse creativity with dissemination

This nuanced approach promotes access and innovation and is in line with how courts have dealt with copyright laws and new technology. For instance, in the classic Betamax decision, which dealt with video tapes, US courts refused to impose liability on the technology provider merely because users could use it to infringe copyright. Most copyright laws also allow temporary copies—such as in the case of search engines—for purposes of communication to the public, as it does not amount to any direct economic harm to copyright owners.