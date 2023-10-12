Corner stores are well placed to benefit from digital commerce

Go to any neighbourhood in India, and there will always be a kirana store—a small family-run shop that services one or two pin-code zones and turns over typically ₹1.5 lakh a month. At some distance, there would be a local agglomeration of shops: such as an apparel store stocked largely with unbranded and regionally made clothing turning over ₹5 lakh a month, a mid-sized metals and plastics store selling wares of ₹3 lakh a month, among other small shops.

There are millions of these traditional retail outlets driving last-mile distribution through India’s triple-fragmented traditional value chains: retailers procure inventory from a regional distributor, which in turn sources it from the manufacturer. At each segment of this chain, a margin is added until the goods reach the end consumer, and this contributes nearly 40% to a product’s eventual price.

Traditional retail formats accounted for 87% of the $1 trillion in consumer spending in 2022, according to McKinsey estimates. Modern trade and e-commerce have grown briskly over the past decade; even so, traditional retail has remained salient and will continue to garner 80% of the $1.5 trillion consumer spending in 2030, across key categories such as packaged grocery, staples, apparel, home and kitchenware, pharmaceuticals, and hotels, restaurants and cafes.

Given the fragmentation that characterizes the traditional retail value chain, there is immense potential for digital capabilities to foster efficiency, driven by aggregation. But this has not happened yet, in large part because the unit economics of it are unfavourable: the average monthly per capita consumption expenditure in urban India is about ₹4,000 and it is half that figure in rural regions. The average order value, therefore, tends to be small. In addition, 97% of India’s land is in rural regions with limited last-mile distribution infrastructure, which makes logistics expensive.

Unsurprisingly, then, retail eB2B—digital platforms that directly connect manufacturers to neighbourhood retailers, bypassing the distributor—accounts for under 1% of value in Indian retail. So it’s fair to ask whether the potential of retail eB2B in India has been overestimated. We would say that it has only begun to be tapped: over the next decade, it could reach 10% penetration, clocking $150 billion in sales and a 10% return on capital invested.

The rationale for this optimism is as follows:

First, the digital ecosystem in the country is strengthening. About half of all Indians use the internet already, which is projected to reach 70% by 2025. Meanwhile, digital infrastructure like the Open Network for Digital Commerce and the Open Credit Enablement Network, which aim to democratize digital commerce and access to credit, respectively, are both gaining momentum. As digital innovations accelerate, retailers would be more inclined to adopt digital platforms for business.

Second, distributors and retailers are facing profitability pressures. Rising costs of logistics to service retail outlets and intensifying competition from modern trade, e-commerce and quick commerce are among the current trends that are making distributor businesses unattractive.

Traditional local retailers are beset with rising consumer demands, even as rising rental costs erode their profit. These could open the door to eB2B, which can aggregate orders, and unlock higher margins from manufacturers.

Finally, the Indian eB2B sector is now in consolidation mode, allowing the bigger players to drive sustainable growth at scale and also deepen market penetration. Several Indian manufacturers are working with eB2B platforms to improve rural distribution and develop products that are specifically tailored to meet local demand.

For instance, Udaan is working with a national consumer electronics brand for exclusive distribution in more than 5,000 rural pin code zones that were previously unpenetrated.

The share of the middle-class in India—defined as households with ₹5 lakh to ₹30 lakh in annual income—is increasing, and today domestic consumption accounts for 60% of the Indian economy. For the traditional kirana store, eB2B could mean being able to carry a wider assortment of goods, order stock across categories at the click of a button, get faster delivery, avoid lost sales, and even access structured credit.

Over the next few years, retail eB2B promises much the same opportunity that e-commerce did a decade ago. Of course, like any new industry in India, execution will matter most.

Building a strong digital platform, efficient inventory management, optimal pricing and timely fulfilment of orders driven by streamlined logistics are all necessary for the provision of convenience to India’s shopkeepers. This will ultimately be instrumental in gaining their trust and helping transform how traditional retailers do business. As digital businesses in India expand, so should they.

