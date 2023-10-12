Corner stores are well placed to benefit from digital commerce
Retail eB2B platforms that link manufacturers with neighbourhood retailers can yield disintermediation gains for them
Go to any neighbourhood in India, and there will always be a kirana store—a small family-run shop that services one or two pin-code zones and turns over typically ₹1.5 lakh a month. At some distance, there would be a local agglomeration of shops: such as an apparel store stocked largely with unbranded and regionally made clothing turning over ₹5 lakh a month, a mid-sized metals and plastics store selling wares of ₹3 lakh a month, among other small shops.