Coronavirus and the web have made self-doctors of us

I have been bingeing on the British drama series Doc Martin, based on a life of a real-life doctor who practised medicine in a lovely Cornish village. Martin Ellingham is an excellent general practitioner with not-so-great bedside manners, who studiously refrains from referring to Google ’s body of medical work and who can suss out an ailment by simply looking at “patients" (many of who are in denial) hard enough. As a consequence of my television marathon, I too have started looking at people with a clinical eye—whenever I meet people, that is, maybe once or twice in a blue moon in the age of social distancing. Is there a tic in the eye? A pulsating nerve in the neck? A slight tremor of the hand? A tendency to scratch? And so on.

I fancy myself as a doctor.

The thing is, long before I watched this serial, I was already being a Google doctor by trying to diagnose myself. Not just me. Legions of us. Self-doctoring has been in the works ever since we started living second lives online, an era that long predates our current pandemic-induced mental climate. We had become hypochondriacs: Any and every little discrepancy in our physiology would have us rushing online to check what could “possibly" be wrong with us. And then fretting that a possibility could actually be a probability.

In Doc Martin, there is an episode where a woman comes to the doctor’s quaint “surgery" (what a chamber is called in doc’s part of the world), declaring that she’s dying of a terrible disease, and wants him to put the finishing touches to her prognosis. When quizzed—cryptically, as is Doc Martin’s signature style—on how she arrived at her own death wish, she reveals she had fed all her symptoms into “the computer" and generated her verdict from a vast realm of possibilities.

“Do not go online for medical advice," she’s told.

She probably wouldn’t have, after that life lesson, but we did, and still do. Over and over. The covid situation has now ensured it’s no longer a virtual scenario.

We are all, literally, doctors.

The way I see it, two offshoots have been spawned. One, thanks to Google, our existing hypochondria has been fanned in ambient conditions of uncertainty, and we are now paranoid. Now, more than ever, we veer towards that doctor who gives us the power to play detective with disorders: the internet, in the palm of our hands.

Two, corona itself—the disease—has added an extra dimension. There’s not a single person I know who hasn’t done a search on “How do I know if I have a covid?" or “What are my chances of getting covid?" ever since the lockdown began this March and changed our lives.

Add to this mix the plethora of dubious claims. “There’s a cure for covid which is not being released by governments and hospitals because it doesn’t suit their money-minded purpose," my father declared on a WhatsApp group, before proceeding to forward a message on a “home remedy" being circulated wildly among his ilk of fake news greenhorns. “This is the time for us to help ourselves, not depend on institutionalized healthcare."

And then, a lot of people I know are scared to go to a real doctor. Myself included. The fear of infection, allegedly, abounds in hospital-like spaces. Someone I know told me his uncle went to a clinic since he had a bout of chest pain, and contracted covid because he sat on a chair that had been occupied by a carrier. At least that’s the story the uncle has told himself — and then narrated to everyone in the family.

I had to go for a lab test a few months ago. I was convinced everyone at the medical facility would be a covid patient, so I skulked around fearfully in the waiting area. Once the test was over, I emerged pretty sure that the nurse or the attendant had passed on the virus to me, and was so stressed that I almost forgot to pick up the report on my way out.

“The next time I feel there’s something amiss with me, I will look for a cure online," I hyperventilated to the family friend who had driven me. He rolled his eyes and said, “And of course you’ll get an X-ray machine at home, plus have a path lab set up on your balcony."

There are also cases where we thought symptoms of covid seemed to be setting in, and assumed the worst. Going to a doctor would have meant a chance of the suspicion getting confirmed. So why bother running the risk (worse, the stigma) of being tagged “positive"?

That happened to a friend of mine, who later happily confided: “I think I had covid a couple of months ago, was feeling feverish and fatigued… but I decided to do a spot of self-help, so I went online and followed a few ‘home-made’ procedures, and now I am fine!"

“Did it occur to you that maybe you had a flu?" I asked.

“Who cares?" he shrugged. And then he explained: “I’d like to believe I had the virus and then overcame it on my own accord—instead of becoming a statistic in the official covid count. As they say, nothing wagered, nothing gained!"

