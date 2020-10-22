Coronavirus and the web have made self-doctors of us

I have been bingeing on the British drama series Doc Martin, based on a life of a real-life doctor who practised medicine in a lovely Cornish village. Martin Ellingham is an excellent general practitioner with not-so-great bedside manners, who studiously refrains from referring to Google’s body of medical work and who can suss out an ailment by simply looking at “patients" (many of who are in denial) hard enough. As a consequence of my television marathon, I too have started looking at people with a clinical eye—whenever I meet people, that is, maybe once or twice in a blue moon in the age of social distancing. Is there a tic in the eye? A pulsating nerve in the neck? A slight tremor of the hand? A tendency to scratch? And so on.