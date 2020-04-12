NEW DELHI : The coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 100,000 lives globally, is testing the nerve of governments in making difficult choices between saving lives and livelihoods and in handling economic, political and moral questions with long term consequences. Federal policy think tank, NITI Aayog, has a ringside view of the decision making process. In an interview with Mint, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar speaks about the priorities of the government, the industries that need fiscal support and why it is important to take a long hard look at conventional ideas of fiscal prudence. Edited excerpts:

The policy choice so far the government has taken seeks to save lives even at the expense of the economy which it has been so keenly trying to nurse back into health. With the pandemic still not under control, is this a sustainable policy choice?

How can we save the economy without saving lives? As the Prime Minister has repeatedly emphasised, ‘Jaan hai to Jahan hai.’ Saving lives is paramount. Even one extra life lost is too high a cost. At the same time, the government’s endeavour will also be to achieve a balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods. In an economy like ours, lives are often entwined with livelihoods.

Therefore, all opportunities to promote livelihoods will be explored while giving the priority to saving human lives. In the measures announced so far the governments (including state governments) have focused on both improving delivery of health services and also ensuring the welfare of the people specially those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Considering the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the time the economy may take to get back to its feet, are we looking at redrawing the boundaries of welfare measures and entitlements? How far can we go in becoming a welfare state?

I believe that it is time for us to focus more on workers in the informal or unorganised sector, which account for nearly 90% of the total workforce and try and ensure the provision of a better social and medical safety net. Both occupational safety norms as well as social security norms have to be implemented in a larger segment of our economy than we have today. Ideally, we would want India to be a welfare state in the image of Scandinavian countries. However, that requires humongous resources at the disposal of the government, which at present, are simply not available. Therefore, we will have to cut our coat according to the cloth we have.

There seems to be no consensus among economists on how best to revive the economy. What should be the roadmap for return to normalcy and which are the sectors that would need financial support from the government?

There can be three criteria about the sequence of reviving the economy. The first is to focus on are sectors where demand has not been derailed by the crisis. These are sectors like exports and essential commodities more broadly defined to include not only food products and medicines but also other items of daily consumption.

The latter normally come in the category of FMCG products. In these ‘existing demand’ sectors, we need to focus on removing supply bottlenecks including regulatory compliances and logistics constraints. Even within these industries, those in which social distancing norms and sanitisation methods can be more easily implemented would get a priority.

The second criteria is to focus on sectors with large multiplier effects as these will trigger growth in related sectors. These include infrastructure projects and real estate, both commercial and residential. Here, care would have to be exercised in devising new SOPs so that all necessary precautions are put in place.

The third set of firms that would need almost immediate help are in the service sector, which as is well known, accounts for nearly 60% of our economy. These include sectors such as aviation, tourism, travel, hospitality and entertainment. The crisis has meant that firms in these sectors have suffered maximal revenue losses as demand has simply evaporated on account of the lockdown.

This revenue loss, which cannot be replenished at a later date, has hit the MSME segment in these sectors very deeply. They are in the danger of becoming insolvent and bankrupt. These firms, certainly merit some help from taxpayer funds as they will otherwise shed vast amounts of labour resulting in large scale unemployment. Moreover, widespread insolvencies and bankruptcies in these service sector firms could appear as social stress and weaken our ability to mount a robust supply response when conditions return to normal.

Should we opt for a bail out of the industry or leave more money in the hands of the needy to help the economy recover?

There is no ‘this or that’ situation. In the case of sectors like the FMCG, agro-based industries and essential goods, additional demand may have to be generated by handing more purchasing power in the hands of the people, either through directs cash transfers or lowering taxes. This obviously faces a resource constraint.

As I said, in the case of badly hit service industries, we may have to intervene to avoid widespread and large insolvencies arising out of severe cash and liquidity crunch, which these firms may face if the pandemic induced sharp decline in demand persists over time. All of this has to be done going by the principle of cutting the coat according to availability of the cloth.

Can India have a pan India approach to lifting the lockdown?

Given the diversity of our country, there can only be broad guidelines from the central government. The actual implementation will have to depend entirely on the ground reality of each state. That is why the Prime Minister has been constantly interacting with state chief ministers.

How do we find the resources for a major and sustainable scale up of welfare schemes or an industry bailout?

Even Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), known for its fiscal hawkishness, has openly supported giving up of standard fiscal prudence norms. Apart from the plentiful examples of fiscal loosening by nearly all Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) governments, this must surely be the clearest signal for the need to review existing fiscal rules and give the strongest priority to saving lives and livelihoods.

We should be confident that even credit rating agencies will give due weight to the need for ensuring maintenance of living standards and reviving growth. Even rating agencies must recognize the extraordinary nature of the challenges thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic.

What are the macroeconomic consequences of a major surge in public spending?

In its recent monetary policy review, the RBI has projected a low inflation rate of 2.4% in the last quarter of the current fiscal. The real danger today and in the coming days is that of a prolonged deflation rather than inflation. Therefore, there should not be any fear of an inflationary upsurge due to increase in government spending. Given the highest ever level of foreign exchange reserves and comfortable state of current account, we do not expect any external financial sector imbalances to emerge as a result of higher public spending.

Do you see the coronavirus pandemic reversing the advances we have made over the years in poverty reduction and in improving living standards?

Given the Prime Minister’s insistence on ensuring the welfare of those at the bottom of the pyramid, there cannot be any reversal in the advances made in poverty reduction. The package of measures announced under the PM Jan Kalyan Yojna includes direct cash transfer to 20 crore women Jan Dhan accounts and additional free food rations to nearly 80 crore people. There is simply no question of permitting any slippage in welfare levels of the common Indian.

The ILO says the coronavirus pandemic will push about 400 million people working in the informal economy in India--which has imposed one of the most stringent lockdown measures-- deeper into poverty. Your comments?

I do not see that happening. I think they have not taken cognizance of the comprehensive measures which both the central and state governments are taking to ensure that living standards of the vulnerable sections of the population are maintained and that they do not get pushed back into poverty.

One of the ways of raising farmers’ income often considered is to shift farmers into more productive sectors of the economy. Is that approach still valid with the organised industry is facing a steep slowdown?

The whole notion of moving farmers out of agriculture into manufacturing industry when the industry is becoming increasingly less labour intensive and more automated, is rather outdated. What we want to do is to modernise our agriculture and develop a vibrant and strong agro-processing industry that will generate higher incomes for our farming households. India can emerge as a major agro-product exporter because of the many geographic and climatic zones we have.

There is huge potential as at present our yields can be significantly improved and a much share of agriculture output is sold as value added products and not primary commodities. At present barely 10% of our agricultural output is processed. Modernizing the agriculture sector, diversifying its output, making it globally competitive and export oriented would encourage the younger generation to remain within the sector rather than migrate to urban areas in search of jobs.

Cities benefit from migrant labourers but are ill equipped to take care of them in an emergency. How can this be fixed?

The information I have is that people who have moved to villages are quite well taken care of by the district authorities in different states. Also many cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad and some in Kerala and Tamil Nadu etc have demonstrated strong will and implementation capacity for meeting the needs of the migrant labour who have chosen to stay back.

How will the priorities of policy makers change the world over and in India, from the insights that we get from the coronavirus crisis?

The pandemic has shown that we should make sure our health infrastructure is ramped up to be able to handle any such contingency in the future. The medical education system has also to be expanded to ensure that number of health professionals measure up to WHO norms. We also have to reduce our dependence on imports of critically needed health equipment and pharmaceutical products and produce them locally under the ‘make in India’ program. These goals can be achieved only with the active participation of the private sector.

The pandemic has shown that only by the government and the private sector working together, we can meet the challenge and also be in a position to help other countries with supplies of critically needed pharmaceutical products. We now have to make much bigger effort to encourage the private sector and entrepreneurship so that there is much higher degree of trust between the government and the private sector. We must have a true India Inc. in which the private sector and the government work hand in hand and where the government is seen as a facilitator. Working together, we can recover quickly from the crisis.

How do we find a long-term solution for the rural distress?

One of the ways of handling the rural distress is to reduce the cost of production in farming. One straight forward means is to reduce the use of expensive chemical inputs like inorganic fertilizers and pesticides without compromising on yields This will help reduce farmers’ indebtedness and enhance incomes. Towards achieving these goals, I have personally become a strong votary of the Subash Palekar natural farming techniques. Both the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister have also voiced their support for this farming technique.

It can both help the farmers earn higher revenues and also protect our environment. This is now being successfully practiced by nearly 30 lakh farmers across the country. I have met farmers who have given up use of chemical inputs, maintained yields and commanded higher market prices for their output. Giving greater attention to chemical free, natural farming will reduce farmers’ costs while the produce becomes more natural and nutritious which commands a better price in the market. That is the longer-term solution to address rural distress. Water conservation and efficient use of water will also help the farmer reduce costs and address the deteriorating water situation in the country.

