Insolvency: Are recoveries from avoidance transactions going puff?
Summary
- India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has seen very little money recovered from unlawful transactions that were preferential, undervalued, fraudulent or extortionate (PUFE). To stop PUFE from going up in a puff of smoke, the code must offer clarity on how these claims are to be pursued.
The eight-year-old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has helped creditors recover trillions of rupees in India. However, over ₹3.2 trillion remains stuck in ‘avoidance transactions’ i.e. transactions that may be designed to avoid the law’s clutches and are deemed unlawful.