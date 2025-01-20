Opinion
Why does ‘Make the world a better place’ sound so outdated as a corporate mission?
Summary
- America Inc seems to be turning by the winds of politics. If Meta’s change of heart, as articulated by its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, works for the business, expect other US companies to follow.
Not so long ago, Mark Zuckerberg [seemed to want] the public to view him not just as an empire builder, but also as a world-saver.
