Good news: Corporate board recruitment is turning strategic
Summary
- Governance failures, tighter confict-of-interest rules, court decisions, rising director liability and increasing investor activism have shifted the focus towards finely targeted board recruitment. Interviews for these roles have seen a sea change.
Board appointments have long been dictated by promoters and top executives, with allies handpicked who echo rather than challenge them. This is apparent in India’s public sector companies. Family-run businesses have also been known for it. At startups, boards are typically composed of a small group of founders and funders. This structure, while not without its challenges, is understandable.