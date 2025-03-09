Opinion
Corporate boards should not show CEOs the door prematurely
Summary
- Just 20 months after Hein Schumacher took charge as Unilever’s chief, he is being replaced. Amid steep business challenges, boards have been displaying unfair levels of impatience with chief executives. But frequent CEO changes won’t help.
When Unilever made its surprise announcement last week that it would replace chief executive officer (CEO) Hein Schumacher, the board was about as blunt as boards tend to get in a corporate press release.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more