Corporate boards should not show CEOs the door prematurely

In January, David Kimbell was gone from Ulta Beauty after 3.5 years in the face of greater competition; in December, Patrick Gelsinger was out as Intel. CEO after less than four years, having lost the confidence of the board in his turnaround plan; two months earlier, Karen Lynch exited from CVS Health after 3.5 years amid earnings misses; and Laxman Narasimhan didn’t even make it a year and a half at Starbucks before the board pushed him out in August as activists circled and the stock price cratered.