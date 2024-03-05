Opinion
Corporate boards should foster a culture of data privacy in organizations
Summary
- They should go beyond law compliance to integrate privacy objectives with their business strategy.
The digital age has ushered in a new era of responsibility—to safeguard the core of our online existence: our data. The surge in cyber threats has made regulators formulate new laws or strengthen existing ones to safeguard the data privacy of individuals.
