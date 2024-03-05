Corporate boards should foster a culture of data privacy in organizations

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation has set off a global chain reaction, serving as a model adopted by numerous countries for crafting regulations for managing personal data. A study by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development revealed that 70% of the world’s countries now have data protection and privacy legislation in place. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed rule amendments under its Privacy Act with the aim of clarifying and streamlining regulation. In India, regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India advocate increased board involvement in cybersecurity discussions, emphasising collaboration between technical experts and those less familiar with cybersecurity. It is crucial for boards to familiarize themselves with terms like ‘security posture and compliance,’ ‘risk assessment and management,’ ‘incident response plans’ and ‘privacy impact assessment’ and for their agendas to incorporate these.