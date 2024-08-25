Opinion
Suspense grows over the next leg of financial reforms
Rajrishi Singhal 4 min read 25 Aug 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Summary
- Deepening the bond markets and closing regulatory gaps that abet policy arbitrage will make India’s financial sector more efficient.
Standing on the ramparts of Red Fort this Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly claimed that Indian banks have secured a place among the world’s strongest banks.
