Suspense grows over the next leg of financial reforms

This, though, may not be the end of the road, with much left to accomplish still. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech provided some clues: “For meeting financing needs of the economy, our government will bring out a financial sector vision and strategy document to prepare the sector in terms of size, capacity and skills. This will set the agenda for the next 5 years and guide the work of the government, regulators, financial institutions and market participants."